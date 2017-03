ZURICH Feb 19 Soccer's governing body FIFA has confirmed that goal-line technology will be used at the 2014 World Cup and has invited more providers to submit tenders.

Two systems, Hawkeye and GoalRef, have so far been licensed by FIFA and both were used at last year's World Club Cup in Japan, where goal-line technology was employed for the first time.

"After a successful implementation of goal-line technology (GLT) at the Club World Cup in Japan in December 2012, FIFA has decided to use GLT at the Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 and 2014 World Cup," FIFA said in a statement.

"The aim is to use GLT in order to support the match officials and to install a system in all stadia, pending the successful installation, and pre-match referee tests." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)