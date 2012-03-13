* Teixeira "remains a FIFA executive committee member"
March 13 Ricardo Teixeira, who quit as
head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and 2014
World Cup local organising committee on Monday, is keeping his
place on FIFA's executive committee.
"At the time of writing, Ricardo Terra Teixeira remains a
FIFA executive committee member," FIFA said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"FIFA has not received any official communication from
Teixeira or from CONMEBOL (the South American Football
Confederation) regarding this position.
"It is worth recalling that Ricardo Teixeira has been
elected to the FIFA Executive Committee by CONMEBOL (for the
first time in 1994)."
FIFA also confirmed that it recognised Jose Maria Marin as
Teixeira's successor both as president of the CBF and the local
organising committee.
Teixeira's resignation as CBF president, a post he had held
since 1989, followed a string of corruption allegations against
him, although the 64-year-old denied them and said he was
stepping down for health reasons.
His replacement Marin is a 79-year-old former politician who
is little known outside the closed world of the CBF.
Preparations for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil have been
fraught with political difficulties, including disagreements
between the government and FIFA over the sale of beer in
stadiums, and concerns over the country's decaying
infrastructure.
Teixeira is one of three South Americans on FIFA's executive
committee alongside Julio Grondona of Argentina and Nicolas Leoz
of Paraguay.
Recently, FIFA president Sepp Blatter has distanced himself
from his fellow executive committee members, saying he does not
choose them as they are appointed by their respective
continental confederations.
The executive committee itself lost four members over
corruption cases in the last two years.
Mohamed Bin Hammam of Qatar was banned for life after being
found guilty by FIFA's ethics committee of trying to buy the
votes of Caribbean officials last year when he challenged
Blatter for the presidency.
Jack Warner from Trinidad and Tobago resigned while he was
being investigated over the same case.
In 2010, Tahiti's Reynald Temarii and Nigeria's Amos Adamu
were banned over allegations they tried to sell their votes in
the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting contests to undercover
newspaper reporters.
Blatter has announced a series of measures intended to stamp
out corruption in FIFA and clean up the governing body's image.
