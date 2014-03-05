BERNE, March 5 Uruguayan first division club Sud America have been given a transfer ban and four Argentine clubs, including Racing Club and Independiente, have been fined for breaching transfer regulations, FIFA said on Wednesday.

FIFA said that during that 2012 Sud America was used as a "bridge" in the transfer for six players, who moved on to either Independiente, Racing Club, Rosario Central or Central Cordoba without ever playing for the club.

It added that all the clubs had acted in bad faith and used FIFA's electronic transfer system (TMS) for "illegitimate purposes."

Sud America, which played a "central role" in the scheme, has been banned for two "complete and consecutive transfer periods" from any transactions and fined 40,000 Swiss francs, FIFA said.

Seven-times South American champions Independiente, now in the second division, and third division Central Cordoba, were fined 50,000 Swiss francs each after they were each involved in the transfers of two of the players.

Rosario Central was fined 20,000 Swiss francs and Racing Club 15,000 Swiss francs.

"The transfers of players to the Argentine clubs were conducted via Sud America for reasons that were not of a sporting nature," FIFA said in a statement.

"All six players were transferred to the Uruguayan club for extremely short periods of time and never actually played for Sud America before being transferred to one of the Argentine clubs."

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee concluded that the clubs acted in bad faith by deliberately conducting transfers for non-sporting purposes," it added, without enlarging.

FIFA said it was the first time clubs had been punished for bridge transfers since soccer's governing body introduced the TMS for authorising and monitoring transfers in 2010.

"In five of the six transfers, the players were first transferred on the basis of a loan," added FIFA. "After a very short period of time, the loan agreements were rescinded and the transfers became permanent."

"The clubs involved failed to reflect this change in TMS in relation to the type of transfer (provisional or permanent basis) when the loan agreements were rescinded."

The clubs who transferred the players to Sud America in the first place were not at fault and were not named, a FIFA spokesman added.

