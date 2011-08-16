BERNE Aug 16 FIFA should limit terms for senior
officials, set up an independent group to clear up
anti-corruption allegations and "embrace transparency",
corruption watchdog Transparency International (TI) said on
Tuesday.
TI said that, despite recent measures, world soccer's
governing body still gave the impression of being run "like an
old boys' network".
It added that the new group should be composed of
representatives from outside FIFA, such as elder statesmen,
sponsors, media and civil society, and inside football, such as
players, women's football, referees and supporters.
"FIFA says it wants to reform, but successive bribery
scandals have left public trust in it at an all time low," said
Sylvia Schenk, TI's senior advisor on sport.
"Working with an oversight group -- taking its advice,
giving it access, letting it participate in investigations --
will show whether there is going to be real change. The process
has to start now."
FIFA president Sepp Blatter, re-elected for a fourth term in
June, promised to create a new committee to act as a watchdog,
mentioning former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and
Spanish tenor Placido Domingo as possible members.
He has yet to announce further details.
In its report, the Berlin-based watchdog, which issues a
global league table of the least corrupt nations, said: "FIFA is
both a non-governmental, non-profit organisation and a global
company with huge revenues, unprecedented reach, political clout
and enormous worldwide social influence."
But it said FIFA was only accountable to its 208 member
associations who elected the FIFA president and in turn,
received handouts from soccer's governing body.
"This lack of mandatory accountability to the outside world
makes it unlikely that change will come either from within the
organisation or from the grassroots of the football
organisations," the report added.
FIFA has been hit by a series of corruption scandals in the
last year.
Two executive committee members were banned last November
for allegedly offering to sell their votes in the contest to
host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, subsequently awarded to
Russia and Qatar respectively.
Last month, Asian Football Confederation chief Mohammed Bin
Hammam was banned for life for allegedly trying to buy votes in
the June presidential election where he was a candidate.
Fellow executive committee member Jack Warner, a leading
FIFA powerbroker, quit after being put under investigation in
the same case.
MORE SCANDALS
All decisions were taken by FIFA's ethics committee but TI
said this did not go far enough.
"The lack of a fully transparent investigation leaves the
root of the problem untouched," it said.
"Similar scandals have hit FIFA before, and without a
comprehensive process that deals with all allegations from the
past, with consequences for anyone who has behaved
unethically... and/or given or requested bribes, the scandals
are likely to recur."
It said the ethics committee hearing took place behind
closed doors and added: "The members of the ethics committee are
appointed by FIFA's executive committee, raising doubts about
their independence, and not all allegations discussed in the
public have yet been dealt with."
Similarly, TI said FIFA needed to do more to improve its
reporting and accounting standards.
"The officials leading world football still give the
impression of operating as an "old boy's network".
"With only three presidents since 1961 and the current
president in his fourth term, FIFA does not match standards for
rotation of top positions set by businesses or by other large
organisations."
Positions on the executive and finance committee, currently
unlimited, should be limited to two terms.
Listing a number of suggested improvements, TI said: "A new
era for FIFA requires a review of its internal governance and
the introduction of transparency and accountability into its
decision-making processes and operations.
"This is a critical step that FIFA must take if it is to
become a sustainable, accountable and transparent organisation."
The report concluded: "Throughout its history, the workings
of football's governing body have been opaque. However, people
across the world, in all walks of life, are calling for an end
to "business as usual" and demanding accountability from those
in power.
"If FIFA wants to rebuild trust it must embrace
transparency.
"Football's governing body must be an example of the fair
play that it promotes on the pitch."
