ZURICH, July 16 FIFA's ethics committee has called for greater transparency in its proceedings, including the possibility of confirming ongoing cases against parties, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Cornel Borbely, head of the ethics committee's investigatory chamber, said FIFA's code of ethics was currently inconsistent with state criminal proceedings in Switzerland and Europe.

(Reporting by Katharine Bart; Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Williams)