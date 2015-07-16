Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
ZURICH, July 16 FIFA's ethics committee has called for greater transparency in its proceedings, including the possibility of confirming ongoing cases against parties, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Cornel Borbely, head of the ethics committee's investigatory chamber, said FIFA's code of ethics was currently inconsistent with state criminal proceedings in Switzerland and Europe.
(Reporting by Katharine Bart; Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Williams)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.