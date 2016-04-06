ZURICH, April 6 FIFA's ethics watchdog has opened formal proceedings against Colombia's Miguel Trujillo after he pleaded guilty last month in U.S. federal court to four counts, including conspiracy to commit money-laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

"Having examined all of the relevant evidence and based on Miguel Trujillo's guilty plea before the federal court in New York, the investigatory chamber has opened formal proceedings against Mr Trujillo," the investigatory body of FIFA's ethics committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a licensed FIFA match agent, he was bound by the FIFA Code of Ethics."

It will investigate payments from Trujillo to several soccer officials, the investigatory chamber said.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)