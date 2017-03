WARSAW May 27 European soccer's governing body UEFA has called for Friday's FIFA presidential election to be postponed, secretary general Gianni Infantino told reporters on Wednesday.

"We strongly believe the FIFA Congress should be postponed with new FIFA presidential elections to be organised within the next six months," he told reporters at the Sheraton Hotel.

The world's most popular sport was plunged into turmoil on Wednesday after U.S. and Swiss authorities announced separate inquiries into the activities of soccer's ruling body.

Incumbent Sepp Blatter is standing for re-election to the FIFA presidency against Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein. (Reporting by Toby Davis, Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)