ZURICH May 28 A majority of UEFA's member associations will vote for Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein to succeed Sepp Blatter as the next FIFA president, UEFA President Michel Platini said on Thursday.

"A large majority of the European associations will all vote for Prince Ali," Platini told a news conference in Zurich, a day after several senior FIFA officials were arrested on U.S. corruption charges. (Reporting by Brian Homewood and Mike Collett; Editing by Giles Elgood)