ZURICH Oct 8 European soccer body UEFA said on Thursday Michel Platini will not be replaced as president after he was provisionally suspended from the sport by FIFA's Ethics Committee.

"The UEFA Executive Committee saw no need, at this moment in time, to invoke Article 29(5) of the UEFA Statutes, pursuant to which the highest-ranking Vice-President of UEFA may step in to assume the powers and duties of the president in his absence," UEFA said in a statement.

"This is because the UEFA Executive Committee is aware that the UEFA president will immediately take all necessary steps to appeal the decision of the FIFA Ethics Committee to clear his name." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)