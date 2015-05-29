May 29 American soccer officials expressed their disappointment after Sepp Blatter's FIFA election victory on Friday but were adamant they would continue to push for change and reform within the game's governing body.

U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati congratulated Blatter on his re-election as president but made a point of calling for more "responsible, accountable, transparent" governance following the corruption scandal enveloping FIFA this week.

"While we are disappointed in the result of the election, we will continue to push for meaningful change within FIFA," Gulati, whose organisation backed Blatter's opponent Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, said in a statement.

"Our goal is for governance of FIFA that is responsible, accountable, transparent and focused solely on the best interests of the game.

"This is what FIFA needs and deserves, and what the people who love our game around the world demand.

"We congratulate President Blatter and it is our hope he will make reform his number one priority to ensure the integrity of the sport across the world." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Chadband)