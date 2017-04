WASHINGTON May 29 A senior U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) official said on Friday he is "fairly confident" there will be another round of indictments in the criminal investigation into alleged corruption within soccer's governing body, FIFA, the New York Times reported.

Several senior FIFA figures have been indicted in bribery and kickback schemes, although no charges were brought against FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who was re-elected on Friday.

"I'm fairly confident that we will have another round of indictments," Richard Weber, the chief of the IRS unit in charge of criminal investigations, was quoted as saying by the Times. (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)