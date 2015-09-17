NEW YORK, Sept 17 World soccer body FIFA said on Thursday Secretary General Jerome Valcke has been put on leave and released from his duties effective immediately.

FIFA, which has been rocked by corruption investigations by Swiss and U.S. authorities, said in a statement it was made aware of allegations involving Valcke and has requested a formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Simon Evans; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)