(Updates with news of breakthrough in dispute)

By Mark Hosenball

ZURICH, Sept 24 Hours after complaining that their access to data was still being blocked, Swiss prosecutors late on Thursday confirmed that the global soccer body FIFA was going to unseal email accounts belonging to Jerome Valcke, the FIFA secretary general who was suspended by the organization last week.

In an emailed statement, Andre Marty, spokesman for Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, said that the decision by FIFA means that investigators "will have access to Mr. Valcke's email accounts as requested."

Marty added that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) was "pleased to note that FIFA has handed over on its own initiative Mr. Jerome Valcke's Emails since May 2015."

Only a few hours earlier, Marty issued a statement complaining that FIFA had agreed to turn over Valcke's emails only "if several conditions will be fulfilled" and therefore it didn't have access.

A source close to FIFA said that it appeared that FIFA and OAG representatives, who met on Wednesday to discuss the issue, had resolved any differences regarding disclosure of the emails.

In a statement after the OAG's announcement, FIFA said its objective all along has been to cooperate with Swiss investigators.

FIFA added that it also had "voluntarily filed additional information and documents" with the OAG to facilitate the investigation.

Access to emails could give Swiss investigators insight into potentially valuable information about Valcke's work, and that of other officials, within the troubled body.

Swiss investigators have been looking into FIFA corruption in a parallel probe to the one being carried out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). In May, the DOJ indicted 14 soccer officials and sports marketing executives on a series of corruption-related charges, with seven arrested in Zurich just before a FIFA congress.

Valcke, a 54-year-old Frenchman, has been in the general secretary's job for the past eight years and is the highest-profile figure in the corruption-plagued organization to be targeted during the current series of scandals.

Ticket dealer Benny Alon produced documents last week claiming there was a deal between his company, JB Sports Marketing, and Valcke. The former Israeli football player said he agreed in 2013 to pay cash to Valcke to secure plum World Cup tickets in Brazil. He said the plan was to then to sell the tickets to fans at a markup and split the proceeds with Valcke, though he added that the deal was never completed.

Valcke's lawyer last week "unequivocally" denied the allegations, labeling them as "fabricated and outrageous".

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Martin Howell)