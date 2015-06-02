ZURICH, June 2 FIFA issued a statement on Tuesday denying the secretary general Jerome Valcke or any of its senior management made a $10 million payment that is central to the bribery investigation of the world soccer's governing body.

"The payments totalling USD 10m were authorised by the then chairman of the Finance Committee and executed in accordance with the Organisation Regulations of FIFA," FIFA said in the statement.

"Neither the Secretary General Jerome Valcke nor any other member of FIFA's senior management were involved in the initiation, approval and implementation of the above project." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)