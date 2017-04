ZURICH Jan 5 Investigators for FIFA's ethics watchdog on Tuesday recommended that suspended FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke be banned from soccer for nine years and fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($99,029.51) for ethics violations.

The investigatory chamber of the ethics committee for global soccer body FIFA said it had concluded its investigation into Valcke and given its findings to the ethics body.

Valcke's 90-day suspension over World Cup ticket selling accusations was set to end on Tuesday but investigators also recommended the ethics committee extend this by 45 days. Valcke has denied any wrongdoing.

($1 = 1.0098 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)