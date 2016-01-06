ZURICH Jan 6 FIFA's ethics watchdog on Wednesday extended the suspension of FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke, a day after its investigators had recommended an extension and that he also be banned from soccer for nine years over alleged corruption.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the ethics committee chaired by Mr Hans-Joachim Eckert has decided to extend the suspension of Mr Jerome Valcke by 45 days, at the request of the investigatory chamber," the ethics body for Zurich-based soccer body FIFA said in a statement. "The extension of the suspension starts from today." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Miller)