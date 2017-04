ZURICH Jan 7 World soccer body FIFA's ethics committee said on Thursday it opened formal proceedings against Secretary General Jerome Valcke, after its investigators recommended a nine-year ban against him.

Investigators for the ethics committee recommended on Tuesday that Valcke be banned from world soccer for nine years and fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($99,000).

The committee is prepares a ruling over accusations of corruption involving the sale of World Cup tickets.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Joshua Franklin; editing by John Stonestreet)