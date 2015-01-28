AMSTERDAM Jan 28 Michael Van Praag, the president of the Dutch Football Association (KNVB), on Wednesday named six countries who are backing him for the FIFA presidency.

Speaking at a news conference to launch his campaign at the Amsterdam Arena, Van Praag said he had sent the nominations from Belgium, Sweden, Scotland, Romania, the Faroe Islands and the Netherlands to FIFA in Zurich.

He also said he would only stand for one four-year term if elected.

Candidates need five nominations from FAs to officially stand for election as president of world soccer's governing body. (Writing by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)