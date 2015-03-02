AMSTERDAM, March 2 FIFA presidential candidate Michael van Praag said he would ensure full disclosure of Michael Garcia's report into the the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups if he is elected in May.

Soccer's governing body had been under pressure to publish a redacted version of Garcia's report to help shed light on what happened during the turbulent process for the tournaments awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively.

The president of the Dutch football association (KNVB) wants to extend the size of the World Cup to 40 countries, open regional FIFA embassies to assist development and give more money to member associations, he said as he presented his election manifesto in Zeist.

The 67-year-old Van Praag reiterated his previous promise that he would only serve four years if elected.

He said his primary concern would be to leave football in a better state for the next generation.

"We must ensure that football continues to be for everyone," he said at the Dutch football headquarters on Monday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)