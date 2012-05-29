PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad May 29 Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner will not face charges at home related to the bribery scandal that rocked world soccer's governing body.

Warner was at the centre of allegations surrounding a meeting in Port of Spain a year ago when US$40,000 was paid to national associations of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) while they met with Qatar's Mohammed Bin Hamman, who was challenging Sepp Blatter for the position of FIFA president.

Warner quit all his positions in FIFA and in the Caribbean game and therefore is not facing sanction from the body but he had been facing the risk of charges in his homeland where he is a member of the government.

"On the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, no further action can be taken in this matter," Police Commissioner Dwayne Gibbs said in a letter to the Police Service Commission.

The letter was forwarded to Opposition leader, Dr. Keith Rowley who had called for an investigation following claims by FIFA's Ethics Committee that Warner was an accessory to corruption.

Dr. Rowley urged the police commissioner to investigate whether Warner may have breached the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, including the Exchange Control Act, the Customs Act and criminal law relating to bribery.

Warner described the Opposition leader's claim against him as "foolishness."

"I said from day one that there is nothing in the matter and I maintain that. But there are forces out there that are trying to recreate something from time immemorial and there is nothing that they can recreate," Warner said on television on Monday night.

Warner holds the position of Minister of Works and Infrastructure in the two-year old government and has acted as prime minister on several occasions. He is also Chairman of the United National Congress (UNC), the major partner in the coalition government. (Reporting By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar; editing by Simon Evans)