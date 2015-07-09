PORT OF SPAIN, July 9 The United States has yet to issue a formal writ of extradition for former FIFA vice president Jack Warner, whose case was adjourned on Thursday until July 27, lawyers in the case said on Thursday.

Warner, wanted in the U.S. on corruption charges, could apply for discharge from the local court if the United States does not send the writ to the Trinidad and Tobago government by July 26.

Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar, presiding at the Port of Spain Magistrate's court, adjourned the case for 18 days after hearing submissions from lawyers appearing for the State and Warner.

Warner, 72, currently on bail, reappeared before the Chief Magistrate in connection with a provisional arrest warrant. The U.S. wants Warner extradited to face a dozen charges including bribery, corruption and wire fraud conspiracy.

Although British Queen's Counsel Alan Newman said the State was "anxious" to proceed in the case, he noted that the writ of extradition from the U.S. had not yet arrived since the provisional charge against Warner on May 27 which saw his arrest and overnight imprisonment until bail was granted.

The U.S. has a 60-day window during which time it has to send the writ of extradition to the office of the Caribbean nation's attorney general for formal extradition proceedings to begin in the court.

Lawyer Fyard Hosein, appearing for Warner, said if the authorities do not receive the writ of extradition, his client can apply to the court for discharge. He said although 43 days have passed, no such request has been made. (Editing by Simon Evans and Christian Plumb)