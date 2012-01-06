Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
BERNE, JAN 6 - BERNE Jan 6 FIFA has refuted allegations from former vice-president Jack Warner that implied a decision to sell him World Cup television rights was a reward for supporting Sepp Blatter's presidential campaigns.
FIFA said in a statement on Friday that Warner's statement last week included "several inaccuracies and falsehoods."
FIFA said that the television rights issue "had nothing to do with the 1998 or 2002 election campaigns, or with any other election campaign.
"To imply the contrary is completely false," it added.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mitch Phillips. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.