ZURICH, Sept 29 Former CONCACAF president and FIFA executive committee member Jack Warner has been banned from all football-related activities for life, the ethics committee for world soccer body FIFA said on Tuesday.

Warner was found to have committed "many and various acts of misconduct continuously and repeatedly during his time as an official in different high-ranking and influential positions at FIFA and CONCACAF," the committee said in a statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood)