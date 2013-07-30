BANGKOK, July 30 Worawi Makudi's bid to retain control of Thai soccer received a boost on Tuesday, with the country's sports authority (SAT) blocking attempts by upset members to force presidential elections.

Worawi's term as Thai Football Association (FAT) president ended on June 16 but he cancelled the vote scheduled for that day after failing to implement controversial FIFA-backed reforms, which included slashing the number of eligible voters by more than half to 72.

Worawi had set Sept. 23 as the new election date which angered 108 of the 179 Thai FA members, who signed a petition demanding the election took place on Friday in line with Thai sports law or they would hold it themselves in early August.

However, the SAT told Reuters on Tuesday that the reform vote took priority, but added they had proposed some revisions to the FIFA amendments.

"We agree with the FAT and with FIFA, conforming to international sports regulations is a good thing," SAT official Somporn Chaisongkhram told Reuters.

"The SAT believes that the Football Association of Thailand needs to go back and revise the changes it intends to make to the charter.

"It needs to make sure that the changes needed by FIFA comply with Thai law."

FIFA executive committee member Worawi, who will stand against soccer fan Pinit Ngarmpring and former national team manager Virach Charnpanich, welcomed the news.

"SAT have officially informed FAT they agree with the adoption of the FIFA statutes which will be conducted during the Extraordinary General Meeting on August 9 and to proceed with the FAT elections by September 30," Worawi told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I have always only wanted to do the right thing for Thailand and Thailand football. No one is above the game. It has never ever been about me, or any other individual.

"Football is governed by the world body, FIFA, and it is imperative that FAT, as members of FIFA, follow the rules, regulations and statutes as laid out by them."

Representatives of the 108 clubs had said previously that the idea to implement the FIFA reforms and slash voting rights for many was a ploy by Worawi to retain power amid growing unpopularity at home.

He came in for criticism in November over the poor organising of the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Thailand where construction of the main venue was not completed in time to be used.

The 61-year-old Worawi has successfully defended himself against allegations of corruption during his lengthy soccer administration career, which he has no intention of ending.

He said he will hold another meeting with FIFA officials, who had threatened Thailand with a suspension if they failed to implement the new statues, on Aug. 8 for further explanations on the reforms.

However, with so many clubs against their adoption, Worawi might find it tough to get the required two-third majority backing.

Somporn said it was up to the members to decide if they wanted the changes.

"The SAT just wants to make sure that the changes don't go against the country's constitution," he added. "The FAT can proceed with what it asked to do and we've looked into the matter and found that what the FAT wants is within reason.

"The Local Administration Department found that a few of the points could contradict Thai law but have nothing against the charter changes in and of themselves.

"Whether individual members choose to vote or not vote for the changes on August 9 is up to them. The FAT has a responsibility to explain to its members what each change means." (Writing and additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)