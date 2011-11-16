BERNE, Nov 16 (Reuters)- FIFA will be warned by
labour organisations that it faces an international campaign to
move the 2022 World Cup from Qatar unless it ensures the host
nation respects workers' rights.
International union representatives are to present FIFA
president Sepp Blatter with a letter on Thursday telling him of
the campaign 'No World Cup in Qatar without labour rights'.
FIFA agreed to meet the unions after a trade union report on
migrant workers in Qatar and United Arab Emirates criticised
"inhuman" conditions this year, the International Trade Union
Confederation (ITUC) said in a statement.
The ITUC said unions were "continuing to receive reports of
unsafe working conditions and abuse of workers' rights as Qatar
sets out to build nine stadiums in 10 years using mostly migrant
labour."
ITUC general secretary Sharan Burrow said: "FIFA has the
power to make labour rights a requirement of the Qatari
authorities who are hosting a World Cup."
Labour organisations "would mobilise workers and football
fans to target each of FIFA's football associations and the
international body to stop the World Cup in Qatar if labour
rights are not respected," the ITUC added.
"With 308 national trade union centres in 153 countries, the
international trade union movement has the members, the power
and the mandate to take action to stop the Qatar World Cup."
The ITUC will deliver the letter along with the Building and
Wood Workers International (BWI) and the Swiss Union Unia.
"We urge FIFA to include labour rights as a prerequisite to
any future country wanting to host the World Cup," said BWI
general secretary Ambet Yuson.
"Support from countries with decent labour rights will be
used to pressure the Qatari authorities and FIFA to protect
workers' rights, particularly migrant workers who are the
majority of the construction work force in Qatar."
There is already concern about staging the event in Qatar
due to the intense summer heat, despite plans to build
air-conditioned stadiums.
