LONDON Nov 13 The soccer World Cups of 2018 and 2022 are set to go ahead in Russia and Qatar as planned after FIFA's ethics committee said on Thursday it could find no grounds for reopening the controversial bidding process.

In a long-awaited report, the committee said that "the various incidents which might have occurred are not suited to compromise the integrity of the FIFA World Cup 2018/2022 bidding process as a whole." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mitch Phillips)