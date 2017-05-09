UPDATE 2-Soccer-Fresh-faced Germans made to sweat in 3-2 win over Australia
* Stindl, Goretzka and Draxler on target for world champions (Updates with more coach quotes, details)
MANAMA May 9 FIFA are to leave open the bidding process for the 2026 World Cup until August after rejecting an attempt by the three-nation North American proposal to fast-track their plan, a FIFA source told Reuters.
FIFA's ruling council on Tuesday opted to leave the 2026 event open to other possible bidders for a further three months.
The bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada remains the only proposal so far to host the 2026 event. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)
June 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Confederations Cup matches on Monday Monday, June 19 Australia 2 Tom Rogic 41, Tomi Juric 57 Germany 3 Lars Stindl 5, Julian Draxler 44pen, Leon Goretzka 48 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 28,605 - - - Sunday, June 18 Cameroon 0 Chile 2 Arturo Vidal 81, Eduardo Vargas 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,492 - - - Portugal 2 Ricardo Quaresma
SOCHI, Russia, June 19 Fresh-faced Germany were made to work harder than expected in their 3-2 victory over Australia in their Confederations Cup Group B debut on Monday with the world champions' young squad still adjusting to tournament life.