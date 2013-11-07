Nov 7 Non-payment of players is still a significant problem in football and not enough is being done about it, the international union FIFPro said on Thursday.

FIFPro's comments followed a two-day meeting of a working group, named Expert, which is discussing proposals for improvements to the transfer system.

"The experts consider the non-payment of players the most pressing matter," said FIFPro in a statement.

"It is an extremely stubborn problem and, in the opinion of the Expert group, the football world does little to address this urgent matter.

"The members of the Expert group welcomed the fact that FIFA has recently increased the capacity of its own arbitration committee (the Dispute Resolution Chamber).

"Nevertheless, the speed with which the disputes are handled is still unacceptably low. Too many players must still wait an irresponsibly long time for what is rightfully theirs: their salary."

FIFPro has already warned players this year to think twice before accepting contracts to play in Cyprus, Greece and Turkey, saying many clubs in those countries fail to keep their promises.

The group also discussed among other things the third party ownership, the stability and respect of contract, squad size limits and the legal position of unemployed players.

Last year, it produced a so-called Black Book detailing cases where players had been maltreated in Eastern Europe.

The Expert group is due to meet again in December when it will agree on recommendations to be presented to soccer's governing body FIFA. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)