March 28 Finnish top-flight club Kuopion Palloseura have signed American midfielder Freddy Adu, a player once touted as the brightest young talent in U.S. soccer, but now a journeyman in a European footballing backwater.

The club announced the signing of Adu, who became the youngest athlete to sign a professional contract in the United States when he was selected by DC United in the MLS draft at the age of 14, on their Twitter account on Saturday.

Ghanaian-born Adu, now 25, never delivered on the promise that led him to be compared with Pele in his youth.

He spent four years at Portuguese giants Benfica but played only a handful of first-team matches.

He arrives at Kuopion Palloseura -- better known as KuPS -- following an unsuccessful stint with Jagodina in Serbia. His new club finished seventh in last season's Veikkausliiga. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)