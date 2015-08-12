HELSINKI Aug 12 Hans Backe, a veteran coach and popular commentator on Swedish television, has been named new head coach for Finland's football team, the Nordic country's football association (SPL) said on Wednesday.

Backe, a 63-year-old native of Sweden, previously managed FC Copenhagen, which under his stewardship won three Danish championships, and acted as a deputy coach at Manchester City in 2007-2008.

Backe's most recent post as a coach was at New York Red Bulls from 2010-2012.

He will take up his new post at the start of 2016. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)