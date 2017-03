HELSINKI, March 4 The Finnish Football Association has decided to withdraw its bid for the capital Helsinki to be one of the host cities for 2020 European Championship, it said on Tuesday.

Some 32 countries of UEFA's 54 member federations had declared interest in hosting matches in the tournament which will be staged across the continent.

In a radical departure from the conventional format for major tournaments, UEFA decided last year to spread it around its member associations to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.

"We have conducted discussions with UEFA about the requirements for Euro 2020 bid, and after them have drawn the conclusion to withdraw," Finnish Football Association President Pertti Alaja said in a statement, citing shortcomings of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Ed Osmond)