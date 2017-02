HELSINKI Oct 27 HJK Helsinki claimed a fourth straight Finnish title with a 6-3 win at JJK on the last day of the season on Saturday as nearest rivals FC Inter lost 3-0 at Honka to finish six points adrift.

At the other end of the table, FF Jaro won 2-1 at TPS to preserve their top-flight status and send FC Haka down to the second division despite their 1-0 win at VPS.

HJK Helsinki, as their nickname 'The Club' suggests, are Finland's most successful soccer team. They have now lifted 25 league titles and are the only Finnish club to compete in the Champions League group stage which they reached in 1998/99. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Ken Ferris)