Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Finnish championship on Wednesday. Inter Turku 2 Lahti 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Inter Turku 10 8 0 2 22 7 24 ------------------------- 2 HJK Helsinki 11 8 0 3 21 8 24 3 IFK Mariehamn 10 6 2 2 17 12 20 ------------------------- 4 MyPa Myllykoski 10 6 1 3 11 7 19 ------------------------- 5 JJK 10 5 2 3 18 16 17 6 VPS 10 4 2 4 11 9 14 7 TPS Turku 9 4 1 4 12 10 13 8 Lahti 11 4 1 6 9 16 13 9 FC Honka 10 3 2 5 7 13 11 10 Haka Valkeakoski 10 3 0 7 12 19 9 11 KuPS 11 1 3 7 9 18 6 ------------------------- 12 Jaro Pietarsaari 10 1 2 7 5 19 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.