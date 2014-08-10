Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Lahti 4 VPS 1
Jaro Pietarsaari 1 TPS Turku 1
IFK Mariehamn 4 FC Honka 1
KuPS 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 0
Saturday, August 9
Inter Turku 1 SJK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 22 14 6 2 39 13 48
-------------------------
2 Lahti 23 12 8 3 30 12 44
3 SJK 22 10 7 5 25 16 37
-------------------------
4 KuPS 23 9 6 8 34 32 33
-------------------------
5 Jaro Pietarsaari 23 8 6 9 33 28 30
6 VPS 22 8 5 9 26 27 29
7 MyPa Myllykoski 22 8 5 9 31 37 29
8 RoPS Rovaniemi 23 8 4 11 23 21 28
9 IFK Mariehamn 23 8 4 11 30 42 28
10 Inter Turku 23 6 8 9 28 35 26
11 FC Honka 23 5 8 10 24 40 23
-------------------------
12 TPS Turku 23 4 5 14 18 38 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation