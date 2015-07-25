July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 25
Jaro Pietarsaari 0 HIFK 2
HJK Helsinki 2 KTP Kotka 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 21 11 7 3 32 18 40
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 19 11 4 4 25 16 37
3 SJK 18 10 3 5 29 13 33
-------------------------
4 IFK Mariehamn 19 7 9 3 22 18 30
-------------------------
5 Inter Turku 19 7 8 4 30 18 29
6 HIFK 18 5 8 5 20 24 23
7 Lahti 17 5 7 5 16 13 22
8 KuPS 17 5 6 6 14 23 21
9 Jaro Pietarsaari 19 5 4 10 21 30 19
10 Ilves 17 4 4 9 14 29 16
-------------------------
11 KTP Kotka 19 3 6 10 13 26 15
-------------------------
12 VPS 17 2 4 11 16 24 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 26
Ilves v SJK (1530)
Inter Turku v Lahti (1530)
RoPS Rovaniemi v IFK Mariehamn (1530)