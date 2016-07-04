July 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 4
Inter Turku 0 VPS 2
Sunday, July 3
Lahti 0 KuPS 0
PS Kemi 1 HIFK 2
Saturday, July 2
Ilves 2 SJK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 15 9 4 2 27 16 31
-------------------------
2 IFK Mariehamn 15 9 4 2 16 8 31
3 Ilves 14 8 0 6 13 12 24
-------------------------
4 KuPS 15 6 4 5 17 13 22
-------------------------
5 RoPS Rovaniemi 14 5 5 4 16 14 20
5 VPS 14 6 2 6 16 14 20
7 Lahti 15 5 5 5 18 17 20
8 PS Kemi 15 6 2 7 14 15 20
9 SJK 16 6 2 8 15 21 20
10 Inter Turku 16 4 2 10 13 24 14
-------------------------
11 HIFK 15 3 4 8 17 22 13
-------------------------
12 PK-35 14 3 4 7 16 22 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation