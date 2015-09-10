Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Sept 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Thursday Thursday, September 10 Lahti 3 KTP Kotka 2 HJK Helsinki 0 Inter Turku 2 IFK Mariehamn 1 HIFK 0 KuPS 1 SJK 1 RoPS Rovaniemi 0 Jaro Pietarsaari 0 VPS 1 Ilves 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 SJK 26 13 5 8 38 19 44 ------------------------- 2 HJK Helsinki 25 12 8 5 34 22 44 3 RoPS Rovaniemi 27 12 8 7 30 25 44 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 26 10 9 7 37 26 39 ------------------------- 5 Lahti 26 10 9 7 28 21 39 6 IFK Mariehamn 26 8 11 7 24 27 35 7 KuPS 25 7 10 8 23 29 31 8 Ilves 25 8 7 10 22 33 31 9 HIFK 24 6 11 7 27 31 29 10 KTP Kotka 26 6 8 12 22 33 26 ------------------------- 11 Jaro Pietarsaari 25 6 7 12 23 33 25 ------------------------- 12 VPS 25 5 7 13 24 33 22 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 13 Jaro Pietarsaari v HJK Helsinki (1530) Ilves v IFK Mariehamn (1530) SJK v Lahti (1530) Monday, September 14 HIFK v KuPS (1530) Inter Turku v VPS (1530) KTP Kotka v RoPS Rovaniemi (1530)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.