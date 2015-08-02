Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Lahti 1 Jaro Pietarsaari 1
KuPS 3 RoPS Rovaniemi 0
SJK 0 Inter Turku 1
Saturday, August 1
HIFK 2 Ilves 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 21 11 7 3 32 18 40
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 21 11 5 5 26 20 38
3 SJK 20 10 4 6 29 14 34
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 21 8 8 5 31 20 32
-------------------------
5 IFK Mariehamn 20 7 10 3 23 19 31
6 Lahti 19 6 8 5 19 14 26
7 HIFK 19 5 9 5 22 26 24
8 KuPS 18 6 6 6 17 23 24
9 Jaro Pietarsaari 20 5 5 10 22 31 20
10 Ilves 19 4 6 9 16 31 18
-------------------------
11 KTP Kotka 19 3 6 10 13 26 15
-------------------------
12 VPS 17 2 4 11 16 24 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 3
KTP Kotka v VPS (1530)