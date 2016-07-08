Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Friday Friday, July 8 SJK 3 PK-35 2 VPS 1 Lahti 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 15 9 4 2 27 16 31 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 15 9 4 2 16 8 31 3 Ilves 14 8 0 6 13 12 24 ------------------------- 4 VPS 15 7 2 6 17 14 23 ------------------------- 5 SJK 17 7 2 8 18 23 23 6 KuPS 15 6 4 5 17 13 22 7 RoPS Rovaniemi 14 5 5 4 16 14 20 8 Lahti 16 5 5 6 18 18 20 9 PS Kemi 15 6 2 7 14 15 20 10 Inter Turku 16 4 2 10 13 24 14 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 15 3 4 8 17 22 13 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 15 3 4 8 18 25 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 10 HJK Helsinki v PS Kemi (1400) IFK Mariehamn v Ilves (1400) KuPS v HIFK (1400) RoPS Rovaniemi v Inter Turku (1400)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.