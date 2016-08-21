Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Lahti 1 Inter Turku 2 IFK Mariehamn 1 HIFK 0 KuPS 3 PK-35 0 VPS 0 HJK Helsinki 0 Saturday, August 20 PS Kemi 3 RoPS Rovaniemi 1 SJK 4 Ilves 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Mariehamn 23 13 6 4 27 16 45 ------------------------- 2 HJK Helsinki 23 11 8 4 37 24 41 3 KuPS 23 11 5 7 28 20 38 ------------------------- 4 VPS 23 11 4 8 25 20 37 ------------------------- 5 RoPS Rovaniemi 22 10 6 6 31 23 36 6 SJK 23 11 3 9 32 28 36 7 Ilves 22 10 3 9 22 25 33 8 PS Kemi 23 9 4 10 23 28 31 9 Lahti 23 6 8 9 28 32 26 10 Inter Turku 23 5 6 12 19 32 21 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 23 4 6 13 24 32 18 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 * 23 3 7 13 26 42 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)