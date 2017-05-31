Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
May 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 31 Inter Turku 0 Lahti 0 HJK Helsinki 6 SJK 0 IFK Mariehamn 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 1 Ilves 2 PS Kemi 4 JJK 0 KuPS 0 VPS 1 HIFK 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 11 6 4 1 24 5 22 ------------------------- 2 KuPS 10 5 3 2 14 10 18 3 VPS 11 5 3 3 17 18 18 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 10 4 3 3 16 11 15 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 10 3 5 2 15 13 14 6 Lahti 10 3 5 2 9 7 14 7 Ilves 10 4 1 5 12 15 13 8 SJK 11 3 4 4 15 19 13 9 RoPS Rovaniemi 10 4 0 6 13 19 12 10 PS Kemi 9 3 1 5 12 16 10 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 10 1 6 3 8 11 9 ------------------------- 12 JJK 10 1 3 6 10 21 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 3 Lahti v VPS (1400) PS Kemi v JJK (1400) SJK v Inter Turku (1500) Sunday, June 4 HIFK v Ilves (1530) KuPS v IFK Mariehamn (1530) RoPS Rovaniemi v HJK Helsinki (1530)
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.