Soccer-Brazil top FIFA rankings for first time in seven years
ZURICH, April 6 Five-times world champions Brazil have returned to what they will consider their rightful place at the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in seven years.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 29 Jaro Pietarsaari 3 Ilves 1 HJK Helsinki 1 KTP Kotka 0 RoPS Rovaniemi 2 HIFK 0 VPS 0 IFK Mariehamn 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 3 Inter Turku 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 ------------------------- 4 SJK 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 ------------------------- 5 KuPS 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 6 Jaro Pietarsaari 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 7 RoPS Rovaniemi 4 1 0 3 3 8 3 8 Lahti 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 9 HIFK 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 10 KTP Kotka 4 0 2 2 1 3 2 11 Ilves 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 ------------------------- 12 VPS 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 3 Lahti v Inter Turku (1300) HJK Helsinki v Jaro Pietarsaari (1300) IFK Mariehamn v KuPS (1300) Ilves v RoPS Rovaniemi (1300) KTP Kotka v VPS (1300) SJK v HIFK (1300)
April 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Atletico Huila 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 10 8 2 0 21 4 26 2 Independiente Medellin 11 8 1 2 21 11 25 3 Jaguares 11 5 3 3 9 9 18 4 Millonarios 11 5 2 4 16 8 17 5 Alianza Petrolera 11 5 2 4 15 15 17 6 La Equidad 11 5 2 4 9 9 17 7 Pa
April 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Emelec 0 El Nacional 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 8 4 4 0 11 3 16 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 8 4 4 0 10 4 16 3 Universidad Catolica 8 4 3 1 17 8 15 4 Independiente del Valle 8 3 5 0 10 5 14 5 Deportivo Cuenca 8 2 4 2 8 7 10 6 Macara 8 2 4 2 7 7 10