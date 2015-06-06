June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 6
Ilves 1 Inter Turku 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 13 8 4 1 20 9 28
-------------------------
2 SJK 11 7 2 2 19 4 23
3 RoPS Rovaniemi 11 7 0 4 14 11 21
-------------------------
4 IFK Mariehamn 11 5 4 2 11 9 19
-------------------------
5 Inter Turku 12 4 4 4 18 14 16
6 Lahti 11 3 5 3 12 9 14
7 HIFK 10 3 4 3 11 14 13
8 KuPS 10 3 4 3 7 13 13
9 Ilves 11 3 2 6 10 18 11
10 KTP Kotka 12 2 4 6 9 17 10
-------------------------
11 Jaro Pietarsaari 10 2 2 6 10 17 8
-------------------------
12 VPS 10 1 1 8 10 16 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 7
Lahti v HJK Helsinki (1100)
HIFK v Jaro Pietarsaari (1100)
KuPS v VPS (1100)
SJK v RoPS Rovaniemi (1100)
Monday, June 8
KTP Kotka v IFK Mariehamn (1530)