Soccer-La Liga to introduce video referees from 2018
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
July 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 13 VPS 2 PK-35 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 16 10 4 2 29 16 34 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 16 10 4 2 19 9 34 3 VPS 16 8 2 6 19 15 26 ------------------------- 4 KuPS 16 7 4 5 18 13 25 ------------------------- 5 Ilves 15 8 0 7 14 15 24 6 RoPS Rovaniemi 15 6 5 4 18 15 23 7 SJK 17 7 2 8 18 23 23 8 Lahti 16 5 5 6 18 18 20 9 PS Kemi 16 6 2 8 14 17 20 10 Inter Turku 17 4 2 11 14 26 14 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 16 3 4 9 17 23 13 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 16 3 4 9 19 27 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 16 PS Kemi v KuPS (1300) Sunday, July 17 Lahti v RoPS Rovaniemi (1530) Ilves v HJK Helsinki (1530) PK-35 v IFK Mariehamn (1530) Monday, July 18 HIFK v VPS (1530)
Jan 31 Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.
Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Monday Monday, January 30 Universitario de Sucre 0 Oriente Petrolero 1 Sunday, January 29 Blooming 1 Sport Boys 3 Guabira 3 The Strongest 0 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Real Potosi 0 San Jose 1 Bolivar 4 Saturday, January 28 Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts