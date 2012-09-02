Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Jaro Pietarsaari 0 MyPa Myllykoski 3
IFK Mariehamn 2 KuPS 0
JJK 5 Haka Valkeakoski 0
TPS Turku 1 HJK Helsinki 2
Friday, August 31
Lahti 3 FC Honka 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inter Turku 23 14 2 7 47 30 44
-------------------------
2 HJK Helsinki 24 13 4 7 40 24 43
3 TPS Turku 24 12 4 8 45 25 40
-------------------------
4 IFK Mariehamn 24 11 7 6 35 29 40
-------------------------
5 MyPa Myllykoski 24 11 6 7 30 19 39
6 VPS 23 10 6 7 27 20 36
7 Lahti 25 11 1 13 31 39 34
8 JJK 24 10 3 11 41 45 33
9 FC Honka 24 9 5 10 27 31 32
10 KuPS 24 7 4 13 25 38 25
11 Haka Valkeakoski 25 7 1 17 25 50 22
-------------------------
12 Jaro Pietarsaari 24 5 5 14 16 39 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 3
Inter Turku v VPS (1530)