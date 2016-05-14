MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 SJK 2 HIFK 1 Friday, May 13 Ilves 2 PK-35 0 RoPS Rovaniemi 0 KuPS 1 VPS 0 PS Kemi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 8 5 2 1 16 7 17 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 8 5 2 1 7 3 17 3 PS Kemi 7 4 1 2 7 4 13 ------------------------- 4 KuPS 8 4 0 4 11 10 12 ------------------------- 5 RoPS Rovaniemi 8 3 3 2 10 9 12 6 Lahti 6 2 3 1 10 5 9 7 HIFK 8 2 3 3 11 12 9 8 Ilves 6 3 0 3 6 7 9 9 Inter Turku 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 10 VPS 7 2 1 4 6 10 7 ------------------------- 11 SJK 8 2 1 5 4 12 7 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 9 1 2 6 7 15 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 IFK Mariehamn v Lahti (1530) Monday, May 16 HJK Helsinki v Inter Turku (1530)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.