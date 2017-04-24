Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 24 HIFK 1 Lahti 2 Sunday, April 23 JJK 1 HJK Helsinki 5 Saturday, April 22 Ilves 0 RoPS Rovaniemi 2 PS Kemi 3 SJK 1 VPS 2 KuPS 2 Friday, April 21 Inter Turku 1 IFK Mariehamn 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 4 3 1 0 13 2 10 ------------------------- 2 IFK Mariehamn 3 1 2 0 7 4 5 3 Lahti 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 3 1 1 1 8 5 4 ------------------------- 5 PS Kemi 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 6 SJK 4 1 1 2 6 7 4 7 KuPS 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 8 Ilves 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 9 VPS 4 1 1 2 7 12 4 10 RoPS Rovaniemi 3 1 0 2 6 10 3 ------------------------- 11 HIFK 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 ------------------------- 12 JJK 3 0 1 2 3 10 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation
BUENOS AIRES, June 15 An Argentine fourth division player is facing the sack after admitting that he poked an opponent with a needle during his team's shock cup win over top tier Estudiantes.
MOSCOW, June 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday that the presence of foreign players in the domestic soccer league is hindering the development of local talent as Russia gears up to host the World Cup finals next year.