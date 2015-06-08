June 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Monday
Monday, June 8
KTP Kotka 0 IFK Mariehamn 2
Sunday, June 7
Lahti 0 HJK Helsinki 0
HIFK 0 Jaro Pietarsaari 0
KuPS 0 VPS 0
SJK 0 RoPS Rovaniemi 1
Saturday, June 6
Ilves 1 Inter Turku 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 14 8 5 1 20 9 29
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 12 8 0 4 15 11 24
3 SJK 12 7 2 3 19 5 23
-------------------------
4 IFK Mariehamn 12 6 4 2 13 9 22
-------------------------
5 Inter Turku 12 4 4 4 18 14 16
6 Lahti 12 3 6 3 12 9 15
7 HIFK 11 3 5 3 11 14 14
8 KuPS 11 3 5 3 7 13 14
9 Ilves 11 3 2 6 10 18 11
10 KTP Kotka 13 2 4 7 9 19 10
-------------------------
11 Jaro Pietarsaari 11 2 3 6 10 17 9
-------------------------
12 VPS 11 1 2 8 10 16 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation