Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Jaro Pietarsaari 1 SJK 0
Ilves 2 KTP Kotka 0
KuPS 2 HIFK 0
RoPS Rovaniemi 1 Lahti 2
VPS 1 IFK Mariehamn 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 21 11 7 3 32 18 40
-------------------------
2 RoPS Rovaniemi 22 11 5 6 27 22 38
3 SJK 21 10 4 7 29 15 34
-------------------------
4 Inter Turku 21 8 8 5 31 20 32
-------------------------
5 IFK Mariehamn 21 7 10 4 23 20 31
6 Lahti 20 7 8 5 21 15 29
7 KuPS 19 7 6 6 19 23 27
8 HIFK 20 5 9 6 22 28 24
9 Jaro Pietarsaari 21 6 5 10 23 31 23
10 Ilves 20 5 6 9 18 31 21
-------------------------
11 KTP Kotka 21 3 7 11 13 28 16
-------------------------
12 VPS 19 3 5 11 17 24 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation