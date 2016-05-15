May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 15
IFK Mariehamn 3 Lahti 0
Saturday, May 14
SJK 2 HIFK 1
Friday, May 13
Ilves 2 PK-35 0
RoPS Rovaniemi 0 KuPS 1
VPS 0 PS Kemi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Mariehamn 9 6 2 1 10 3 20
-------------------------
2 HJK Helsinki 8 5 2 1 16 7 17
3 PS Kemi 7 4 1 2 7 4 13
-------------------------
4 KuPS 8 4 0 4 11 10 12
-------------------------
5 RoPS Rovaniemi 8 3 3 2 10 9 12
6 Lahti 7 2 3 2 10 8 9
7 HIFK 8 2 3 3 11 12 9
8 Ilves 6 3 0 3 6 7 9
9 Inter Turku 7 2 2 3 7 8 8
10 VPS 7 2 1 4 6 10 7
-------------------------
11 SJK 8 2 1 5 4 12 7
-------------------------
12 PK-35 9 1 2 6 7 15 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11: Relegation play-off
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 16
HJK Helsinki v Inter Turku (1530)