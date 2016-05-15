May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 15 IFK Mariehamn 3 Lahti 0 Saturday, May 14 SJK 2 HIFK 1 Friday, May 13 Ilves 2 PK-35 0 RoPS Rovaniemi 0 KuPS 1 VPS 0 PS Kemi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Mariehamn 9 6 2 1 10 3 20 ------------------------- 2 HJK Helsinki 8 5 2 1 16 7 17 3 PS Kemi 7 4 1 2 7 4 13 ------------------------- 4 KuPS 8 4 0 4 11 10 12 ------------------------- 5 RoPS Rovaniemi 8 3 3 2 10 9 12 6 Lahti 7 2 3 2 10 8 9 7 HIFK 8 2 3 3 11 12 9 8 Ilves 6 3 0 3 6 7 9 9 Inter Turku 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 10 VPS 7 2 1 4 6 10 7 ------------------------- 11 SJK 8 2 1 5 4 12 7 ------------------------- 12 PK-35 9 1 2 6 7 15 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11: Relegation play-off 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 16 HJK Helsinki v Inter Turku (1530)